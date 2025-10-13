A young Leeds United forward has signed his first pro deal.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Leeds United forward Devon Brockie has signed his first pro Whites deal, fresh from a strong recent impact for the club’s under-21s.

Brockie, 18, has featured five times in the Premier League 2 for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s this term and netted his first goal of the season in the 2-2 draw against West Brom at the start of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker also bagged an assist in the game and the teenager has now signed his first professional contract, penning terms on a one-year deal that runs until the summer of 2026.

Experience against senior opposition

Brockie - who can play as an attacking midfielder, winger or striker - has also gained experience against senior opposition, appearing twice in both the Vertu Trophy and National League Cup.

A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Devon on signing a first professional contract with the Whites and we look forward to seeing his development.”