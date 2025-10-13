Young Leeds United forward signs first professional Whites deal after recent big impact
Young Leeds United forward Devon Brockie has signed his first pro Whites deal, fresh from a strong recent impact for the club’s under-21s.
Brockie, 18, has featured five times in the Premier League 2 for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s this term and netted his first goal of the season in the 2-2 draw against West Brom at the start of the month.
The attacker also bagged an assist in the game and the teenager has now signed his first professional contract, penning terms on a one-year deal that runs until the summer of 2026.
Experience against senior opposition
Brockie - who can play as an attacking midfielder, winger or striker - has also gained experience against senior opposition, appearing twice in both the Vertu Trophy and National League Cup.
A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Devon on signing a first professional contract with the Whites and we look forward to seeing his development.”