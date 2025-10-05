Leeds United will look to bounce back from their home defeat against Spurs when they visit Premier League rivals Burnley after the international break.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will hope to return to winning ways when they return to Premier League action with a trip to former Championship title rivals Burnley on the other side of the second international break of the season.

Both clubs were involved in an intense battle for the second tier title last season and that went down to the final minutes of the campaign as the Whites pipped Scott Parker’s men to top the table when the full-time whistle was blown on the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is Leeds that have made the more positive start to life back in the Premier League with Daniel Farke’s side collecting eight points from their opening seven games and securing wins against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers during that time. However, Burnley can point towards a tough-looking run of fixtures as a reason for their slow start after they secured just four points from games against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur during the opening two months of the season.

Some have suggested the Clarets will benefit from a kinder run of fixtures with Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa followed by a home game with Leeds and a trip to struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on the other side of the international break. However, the Clarets boss has warned his players the Premier League can ‘bite you’ if you do not maintain high standards against any opposition after he was asked if his side could take advantage of what lies ahead of them later this month.

“We hope that’s the case,” Parker told the Burnley Express ahead of their visit to Villa Park. “But there aren’t any easy games, that's the fact. “There's no easy game in which I see the best, most competitive division in world football. Fundamentally, what we need to understand is that we need to approach every game with the same outlook as we've approached these first games.

“A name at the top of a paper of who you're against, it’s irrelevant. It comes down to what you're going to bring to the game. We've brought large elements to our game which have been hugely important and made us competitive. Now we need to continue that because this division can bite you if you don't.”

Your next Leeds United read: Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes Leeds United admission upon Tottenham defeat with personal chances declaration