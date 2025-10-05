Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has given his assessment of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin made an honest Leeds United admission in the face of defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with a personal chances declaration.

Leeds suffered a third defeat of the Premier League season in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Thomas Frank’s side who left Elland Road with a 2-1 victory through strikes from Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah Okafor provided the sole goal for Daniel Farke’s Whites but Leeds squandered several good other chances and Calvert-Lewin - who had two of them himself - admitted his team were guilty of not putting Spurs to the sword when they should have.

On a personal front, Calvert-Lewin sliced one good chance wide before later being denied by a strong save from Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario’s legs.

The striker also squandered three good chances in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth but the 28-year-old is taking recent misses on the chin and thinking only about making the next chance count for his new side.

"Frustrating. A frustrating afternoon,” said Calvert-Lewin to TNT Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should have taken advantage and we didn't”

"I think we were in positions in the game where we should have taken advantage and we didn't.

"Against good teams like Spurs you get punished so frustrating."

Pressed on Leeds producing a good competitive overall performance against Spurs, Calvert-Lewin declared: "It's what we expect from ourselves. We can compete at this level and more.

"We knew that Spurs were a good side, I think probably against the run of play we went 1-0 down and then worked hard to get ourselves back in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were good chances for myself and others that we perhaps should have taken but that's the way it goes in the Premier League."

Pressed whether it was a case of chances just not falling for Leeds, Calvert-Lewin reasoned: "Not today, that's the life of the striker but you think about the next one constantly and make sure the next one is a goal."