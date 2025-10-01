Leeds United midfielder Sean Longstaff has been named in September’s Premier League Team of the Month by statistical experts WhoScored. The energetic midfielder enjoyed a brilliant few weeks, starting all three league games against Fulham, Wolves and Bournemouth as Daniel Farke’s side took four points from nine on offer.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Longstaff’s incredible engine was on show against Fulham and Wolves but the £12million summer signing from Newcastle stepped his game up against Bournemouth. After finding Joe Rodon with a brilliant first-half corner, he placed a beautiful half-volley into Djordje Petrovic’s top corner with what looked to be a winner, but for Eli Junior Kroupi’s added-time leveller.
WhoScored gave Longstaff an incredible 9.9/10 rating for that Bournemouth game and as a result, the Leeds midfielder has earned himself a spot in their September Team of the Month. Take a look below to see who else made the cut, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool also represented.