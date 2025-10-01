Leeds United star in Premier League Team of the Month with Liverpool & Arsenal men - according to experts

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 19:00 BST

One standout Leeds United player has made it into the best-rated Premier League XI from September.

Leeds United midfielder Sean Longstaff has been named in September’s Premier League Team of the Month by statistical experts WhoScored. The energetic midfielder enjoyed a brilliant few weeks, starting all three league games against Fulham, Wolves and Bournemouth as Daniel Farke’s side took four points from nine on offer.

Longstaff’s incredible engine was on show against Fulham and Wolves but the £12million summer signing from Newcastle stepped his game up against Bournemouth. After finding Joe Rodon with a brilliant first-half corner, he placed a beautiful half-volley into Djordje Petrovic’s top corner with what looked to be a winner, but for Eli Junior Kroupi’s added-time leveller.

WhoScored gave Longstaff an incredible 9.9/10 rating for that Bournemouth game and as a result, the Leeds midfielder has earned himself a spot in their September Team of the Month. Take a look below to see who else made the cut, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool also represented.

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.6

1. GK: Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.6 | Getty Images

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.2

2. RB: Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.2 | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.6

3. CB: Omar Alderete (Sunderland)

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.6 | Getty Images

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.6

4. CB: Gabriel (Arsenal)

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.6 | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.2

5. LB: James Garner (Everton)

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.2 | Getty Images

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.5

6. RM: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

WhoScored average rating for September: 7.5 | Getty Images

