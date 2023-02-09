Leeds United picked up an impresive point on Wednesday night after drawing with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Whites did lead 2-0, but even with the blown lead, it was an impressive result in the circumstances, with a three-man temporary coaching in charge following the sacking of Jesse Marsch just 48 hours before the game. The result means Leeds are a point clear of the drop zone, but their game in hand has now finally been playing, bringing them in line with the rest of the league.

Leeds face Man Utd again this weekend, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Fernandes dig

Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes has taken a small dig at Leeds following Wednesday night’s draw, claiming the Whites ‘did nothing’ after the Red Devils scored the equaliser.

“Before we scored the 2-2, our main aim was to win the game,” said Fernandes after the game. “We didn’t. We get one point. It’s really frustrating because we start really badly in the first half and really badly in the second half, conceding two goals in the first few minutes.

“It was a massive reaction and it was great to see it. But not the result that we wanted.

“Nothing to do with changes (our poor start). In the first few minutes of the game, we concede a goal. I should have been stronger in the second duel. I won the first duel. They get the ball and scored the goal.

“After, we had control of the game. They did nothing. I think we did well, even in the first half, we create a lot of chances but we were not good enough to score the chances. But we have to look forward to the next game, it’s coming quickly. It’s them again away.”

Iraola boost

Leeds are said to have received a big boost in their search for a new manager.

According to the Daily Record, Andoni Iraola, who is one of the favourites to replace Jesse Marsch, has asked Rayo Vallecano to allow him to make the move to Leeds. Iraola has taken Rayo into the European spot in La Liga just one season after they were favourites to be relegated.