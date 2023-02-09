Leeds United's Willy Gnonto issues reassuring message upon 'proof' despite his 'mixed' feeling

Leeds headed for Wednesday night's Premier League clash at arch rivals Manchester United sat fourth-bottom in the Premier League table and having seen head coach Jesse Marsch sacked as Whites head coach following Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The reverse left Leeds only above the division's drop zone on goal difference but the Whites produced a fine display at the third-placed Red Devils and raced into a 2-0 lead through strikes from Gnonto and a Raphael Varane own goal.

Leeds were firmly on course for a memorable victory under the caretaker team of Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo only for Erik ten Hag's side to hit back through goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to seal a 2-2 draw.

IT'S OKAY: The message from Willy Gnonto, above, pictured acknowledging Leeds United's travelling fans at Old Trafford after Wednesday night's thrilling 2-2 draw against arch rivals Manchester United. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Gnonto, who netted after just 56 seconds, admitted his side were left with mixed feelings upon leaving with one point rather than three but said the display proved Leeds have a "top team" and quickly looked ahead to Sunday's rematch. The Red Devils and Whites will meet again this Sunday afternoon for the reverse league fixture at Elland Road.

"We did a really good game," said Gnonto to LUTV. "We tried to stay together, fight together and we proved that we have a top team, that we can play with anyone and we can also win with anyone.

