Leeds United's Willy Gnonto issues reassuring message upon 'proof' despite his 'mixed' feeling
Golden boy Willy Gnonto has issued a reassuring message following Leeds United 'proof' despite a mixed feeling from his latest starring role.
Leeds headed for Wednesday night's Premier League clash at arch rivals Manchester United sat fourth-bottom in the Premier League table and having seen head coach Jesse Marsch sacked as Whites head coach following Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
The reverse left Leeds only above the division's drop zone on goal difference but the Whites produced a fine display at the third-placed Red Devils and raced into a 2-0 lead through strikes from Gnonto and a Raphael Varane own goal.
Leeds were firmly on course for a memorable victory under the caretaker team of Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo only for Erik ten Hag's side to hit back through goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to seal a 2-2 draw.
Gnonto, who netted after just 56 seconds, admitted his side were left with mixed feelings upon leaving with one point rather than three but said the display proved Leeds have a "top team" and quickly looked ahead to Sunday's rematch. The Red Devils and Whites will meet again this Sunday afternoon for the reverse league fixture at Elland Road.
"We did a really good game," said Gnonto to LUTV. "We tried to stay together, fight together and we proved that we have a top team, that we can play with anyone and we can also win with anyone.
"It's a little bit mixed emotions because we wanted to win, we felt that we could win but on Sunday we go again and we will try to win. We always want to start the game well because we want to show the opponent that we are there, that we want to win and I think we tried to do it here. It went well but we conceded two goals at the end and it's a little bit of a shame but it's okay, we try to go again."