Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree on Brighton v Leeds United prediction

Two Premier League pundits have had their say Leeds United's visit to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leeds United face a tough looking test as they look to build on last weekend’s hard-earned home win against West Ham United when they travel to the Amex Stadium to Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Whites ended their wait for an Elland Road win as early goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon both found the net to help Daniel Farke’s men secure all three points on their home patch for the first time since they saw off Everton in the first game of the season.

The win lifted the Whites six points clear of the bottom three and they could actually leapfrog Brighton and move into the relative comfort of mid-table if they can secure what would be an expected win on the south coast on Saturday afternoon. Their hosts have experienced mixed fortunes during the first three months of the season with three wins, three draws and three defeats during their first nine games of the campaign - but they remain undefeated at the Amex Stadium after claiming eight points from the four games at their home ground.

So what of Saturday’s clash? Former Premier League winners Chris Sutton and Paul Merson have had their say about the game - and they are both saying the same thing about a tough looking test for Farke and his players.

What has Chris Sutton said about Brighton v Leeds United?

Chris Sutton has shared his take on Wolves' upcoming home match with Burnley.

Writing in his BBC Sport Predictions column, the former Celtic striker said: “Leeds have made a great start and I am pleased for Daniel Farke. He took a lot of stick when he was at Norwich, when I kept hearing how he wasn't a Premier League manager, but apart from their heavy defeat at leaders Arsenal, his side have been competitive in all of their games so far.

“I am still going with a Brighton win here, though. The Seagulls did not play well when they lost at Manchester United last weekend, then went out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of the Gunners on Wednesday, but they are unbeaten at home so far and I am expecting them to bounce back. 2-0.”

What has Paul Merson said about Brighton v Leeds United?

Pundit Paul Merson has been talking Rangers | Sky

Writing for SportKeeda, Merson said: Brighton are a funny team. They were a bit unlucky against Manchester United last weekend. On another day, they may have got something out of that game but it wasn't meant to be. Brighton are very inconsistent and being knocked out of the cup by Arsenal in midweek, wasn't ideal either.

“Leeds have impressed me so far this season. That win against West Ham last weekend will give them a huge boost. But I just feel Brighton will win this game since they're at home. 2-0.”