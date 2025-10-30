Leeds United are getting goals from unlikely areas of the pitch but no one is complaining.

Leeds United’s Premier League survival chances are being boosted by the new-found goalscoring threat of Joe Rodon, according to YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth.

Rodon grabbed his second goal of the season last weekend as Leeds beat strugglers West Ham 2-1 at Elland Road. The Welshman rose highest to nod home Sean Longstaff’s corner on 15 minutes, with plenty of help from a woeful Hammers defensive effort, before going to celebrate with the former Newcastle United man.

Two goals could easily have been more, however, with Rodon regularly finding himself on the end of Longstaff’s corners and a brand new attacking partnership forming between two unlikely players. It was they who combined for the centre-back to score against Bournemouth and Smyth believes this newfound route to goals could prove crucial come May.

“If I was [Wales boss] Craig Bellamy, I would be digging deep into Sean Longstaff’s heritage,” he told the YEP’s Inside Elland Road podcast. “What a combination, the Longstaff-Rodon combination is magnificent. I feel a little aggrieved that we were denied it for so long, I don’t know why it wasn't a thing to begin with, but boy am I glad Leeds have made this discovery.

“It has turned Joe Rodon into one the greatest defensive attacking forces Elland Road has probably ever seen. He’s a magnet for the ball in the opposition penalty area. The more goals he can score for Leeds, the higher their chances are of survival because it’s a great source of goals.

“You want goals from anywhere and Longstaff has this knack of finding him. It’s really fun to see Leeds score from corners, and being dangerous from corners. Long may that combination continue.”

Joe Rodon enjoying a new lease of life at Leeds United

Rodon has already doubled his tally from last season, with the centre-back scoring just one Championship goal in his first two years at Leeds. The 28-year-old did regularly win first contact from corners in the second-tier but struggled to hit the target, while partner Pascal Struijk grabbed the headlines.

First contact isn’t proving a problem this season either, with Rodon directly meeting a corner on nine occasions already this season, which according to Sky Sports is almost double anyone else in the Premier League. The difference this time has been the defender’s ability to hit the target.

Leeds will hope that combination does continue at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with a tricky away trip to Brighton on the cards. The Seagulls have lost consecutive games over the past week and will be desperate to climb up the table, having beaten the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City already.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip, Farke provided a very rare update in confirming every member of his first-team squad is fit and ready to feature. The Whites boss now has some decisions to make with plenty of healthy competition in training.

“Nothing to report, nothing to complain about,” he said. “No injury or illness. Everyone is available, with proper competition in training. Not a guarantee we’re successful in the game but overall it’s a much better situation compared to last week.”