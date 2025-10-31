Leeds United are back on the road this weekend with a long and tricky trip to Brighton on the horizon. Daniel Farke’s side ran out 2-1 winners at home to West Ham last time out and in all honesty, that scoreline flattered the visitors with chances missed after Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon scored early doors.

Farke was without Willy Gnonto for that game, while Gabriel Gudmundsson came off injured, but on Thursday the German provided a miraculously positive injury update. As things stand, Leeds currently have a squeaky clean bill of health, with no injury or illness and plenty of competition for places.

That leaves Farke with the kind of selection headache he’ll be more than happy to manage, not only regarding the starting line-up but his matchday squad. Below, the YEP has attempted to predict how the Whites boss will line-up at the Amex Stadium.

Predicted Leeds XI vs Brighton A look at how Daniel Farke could line up at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

GK: Lucas Perri Came back in for West Ham and did pretty much everything he had to do, claiming crosses and relieving bouts of pressure. Expected to keep his place for the foreseeable future.

RB: Jayden Bogle A good defensive performance against West Ham in keeping Crysencio Summerville quiet. Been excellent this season.

CB: Joe Rodon Leeds United's joint-top goalscorer after netting against West Ham, and has been a massive danger from set-pieces. Defending brilliantly too, which is obviously great for a defender.

CB: Jaka Bijol A solid Premier League debut from the Slovenian, who won countless defensive headers and was very aggressive against West Ham. Might have a tougher task against the experienced and intelligent Danny Welbeck.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Should be okay to feature after being forced off against West Ham with a minor - but seemingly very painful - injury. James Justin was excellent in his absence last week but the Swedish international is crucial to how Leeds attack down the left.