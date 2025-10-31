Inside Elland Road: Brighton predictions

Leeds United predicted XI v Brighton: Midfield change and Okafor decision after miraculous injury update

By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 05:59 GMT

Leeds United's latest Premier League fixture is a trip to the south coast to face Brighton on Saturday.

Leeds United are back on the road this weekend with a long and tricky trip to Brighton on the horizon. Daniel Farke’s side ran out 2-1 winners at home to West Ham last time out and in all honesty, that scoreline flattered the visitors with chances missed after Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon scored early doors.

Farke was without Willy Gnonto for that game, while Gabriel Gudmundsson came off injured, but on Thursday the German provided a miraculously positive injury update. As things stand, Leeds currently have a squeaky clean bill of health, with no injury or illness and plenty of competition for places.

That leaves Farke with the kind of selection headache he’ll be more than happy to manage, not only regarding the starting line-up but his matchday squad. Below, the YEP has attempted to predict how the Whites boss will line-up at the Amex Stadium.

A look at how Daniel Farke could line up at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

1. Predicted Leeds XI vs Brighton

A look at how Daniel Farke could line up at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. | AFP via Getty Images

Came back in for West Ham and did pretty much everything he had to do, claiming crosses and relieving bouts of pressure. Expected to keep his place for the foreseeable future.

2. GK: Lucas Perri

Came back in for West Ham and did pretty much everything he had to do, claiming crosses and relieving bouts of pressure. Expected to keep his place for the foreseeable future. | Getty Images

A good defensive performance against West Ham in keeping Crysencio Summerville quiet. Been excellent this season.

3. RB: Jayden Bogle

A good defensive performance against West Ham in keeping Crysencio Summerville quiet. Been excellent this season. | Getty Images

Leeds United's joint-top goalscorer after netting against West Ham, and has been a massive danger from set-pieces. Defending brilliantly too, which is obviously great for a defender.

4. CB: Joe Rodon

Leeds United's joint-top goalscorer after netting against West Ham, and has been a massive danger from set-pieces. Defending brilliantly too, which is obviously great for a defender. | AFP via Getty Images

A solid Premier League debut from the Slovenian, who won countless defensive headers and was very aggressive against West Ham. Might have a tougher task against the experienced and intelligent Danny Welbeck.

5. CB: Jaka Bijol

A solid Premier League debut from the Slovenian, who won countless defensive headers and was very aggressive against West Ham. Might have a tougher task against the experienced and intelligent Danny Welbeck. | Getty Images

Should be okay to feature after being forced off against West Ham with a minor - but seemingly very painful - injury. James Justin was excellent in his absence last week but the Swedish international is crucial to how Leeds attack down the left.

6. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

Should be okay to feature after being forced off against West Ham with a minor - but seemingly very painful - injury. James Justin was excellent in his absence last week but the Swedish international is crucial to how Leeds attack down the left. | Getty Images

