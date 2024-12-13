Bogle, Wober, Byram - Leeds United injury latest and possible return dates as Daniel Farke confirms triple fitness question
Leeds United head to Preston North End on Saturday but Daniel Farke will have a few big selection calls to make before they set off across the Pennines. The Whites boss confirmed on Friday he will have ‘late decisions’ to make on a few players, given the tight turnaround from Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough.
Leeds have struggled on the road this season and they have also struggled in the early kick-offs, although Farke will hope consecutive home wins can lay the foundation for a three-game week in which they enjoy three victories. And ahead of Saturday’s trip, the YEP has rounded up the latest from the treatment room.
Sam Byram
The experienced right-back has only recently returned from a hamstring injury and was outstanding in place of Jayden Bogle on Tuesday. But he was forced off on 84 minutes and is one of three late calls.
What Farke said: “The same with Sam Byram, he has just come back after an injury. He had cramps at the end but looks much better.”
Possible return date: December 14 (vs Preston)
Max Wober
Came through the full 90 minutes on Tuesday, a first in Leeds colours this season, but reported back with some swelling to the knee. Another who faces a race to be fit in time.
What Farke said: “Max Wober for example, it's been a busy week for him, his first time in the starting line-up in ages and I can’t say yes at the moment. His knee was a bit swollen but it has settled down.”
Possible return date: December 14 (vs Preston)
Jayden Bogle
Missed Tuesday’s victory over Middlesbrough with a minor hamstring issue. Will be put to the test ahead of Saturday’s trip but in contention to return.
What Farke said: “It’s the same with Jayden Bogle, he’s improved and he has the session today as a test. There are many players with knocks and little hits so for many of them, today is a test and afterwards we take the decision who travels to Preston.”
Possible return date: December 14 (vs Preston)
Junior Firpo
Not expected back until the New Year, having suffered what Farke labelled a ‘serious’ hamstring injury. The left-back’s contract at Leeds is up this summer but his manager kept focus on recovering from injury.
What Farke said: "At the moment, there's no time to speak too much about the future. We're playing [every] three days, and also, obviously, during the injury he should concentrate on the proper rehab.”
Possible return date: January 19 (vs Sheffield Wednesday)
Ilia Gruev
Still expected to be out for several months, having undergone surgery on a serious knee injury suffered in October. Has been back on the grass in some respect recently.
What Farke said: "He is doing some running stuff but it will last a while until he's really back in team training. He's far away from being involved in team training, from tackles and whatever. He won't return back to team training in the next couple of weeks. It will last a while."
Possible return date: N/A