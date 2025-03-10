Leeds United will be watching eagerly as their promotion rivals play on Tuesday.

Sheffield United will be without Rhys Norrington-Davies for the rest of the season in a big injury blow for Leeds United’s promotion rivals.

Manager Chris Wilder confirmed the bad news on Monday morning, with Norrington-Davies picking up an unfortunate groin injury while building fitness following a lengthy spell out. The versatile defender was playing for Sheffield United’s under-21s side earlier this month but was forced off before half-time after blocking a shot.

The 25-year-old Welsh international has missed large parts of the campaign with a hamstring injury but was hoped to return at a time when his experience could prove vital, particularly with issues elsewhere at the back. But Wilder confirmed ahead of his side’s Tuesday evening meeting with Bristol City the defender will play no further part in their promotion race with Leeds and Burnley.

Huge blow for Leeds’ rivals

"It's not good news regarding Rhys,” Wilder told The Star. “He's had an operation on his groin area, a really unfortunate injury - a block tackle and the force of the challenge and the force of the injury sees him out for the rest of the season. It's disappointing for him. It's not going to be affecting his next season but he'll just miss out the end of this season.”

Sheffield United have a huge week on the cards with Tuesday’s visit of ninth-placed Bristol to Bramall Lane followed by a weekend trip to fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday. And Wilder has a handful of other fitness issues to contend with, namely the ongoing absences of loan pair Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Clarke.

Both have returned to parent clubs Chelsea and Ipswich Town respectively in recent weeks, with Gilchrist picking up an ankle issue while Clarke’s foot is keeping him out. In their absence, midfielder Hamza Choudhury has been forced to cover at right-back - a position Norrington-Davies could have filled if fit.

Hamer and Souza concerns

There are also concerns over the fitness of star pair Vinicius Souza and Gus Hamer - arguably Sheffield United’s two best players all season. Souza was forced off at half-time against Preston on Saturday with a hamstring issue, while Hamer also came off after receiving on-pitch treatment in the second-half.

“We've got a couple of injuries to assess over the next 24/48 hours but I should imagine every club up and down the country, especially in the Championship, will have the same issues,” Wilder added. “We'll pick a team that will hopefully go and get a positive result.

"Alfie is back with us, Harry is back with us as well because they both went to their parent clubs. So we'll assess them up to the weekend. Tom Davies won't be available for the weekend, so that rules him out for tomorrow night as well. The two boys [Clarke and Gilchrist] won't be available for tomorrow night but there's a chance they could be for Sunday. We'll assess them through the week.”