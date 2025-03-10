Bookies' new Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Coventry City verdicts in fresh predicted final Championship table after Portsmouth setback

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 10th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A rare Leeds United blow has left Sheffield United and Burnley hot on the team’s heels, leading to a very strong new Whites verdict from the bookies in their new final Championship table prediction.

Leeds went into Sunday’s clash at Portsmouth having seen their advantage at the top of the division whittled right down by both the Blades and Clarets over the last week. Following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom for Daniel Farke’s side, back-to-back wins for both Sheffield United and Burnley left the second-placed Blades only behind Leeds on goal difference and the Clarets only two points adrift in third.

Sunday’s contest, though, represented a Whites game in hand and a chance to kick back clear but Farke’s men blew their lines in falling to a 1-0 defeat. With just ten games left, it’s left Leeds top of the pile on goal difference alone and with just a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots.

The top of the table looks very different to how it presented itself this time last week and the bookies have now formed a very strong new Whites verdict in their new predicted final table based on the latest odds. Here is their new predicted final table in reverse order based on the very latest prices, using odds for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-12.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-12. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4-9.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-9. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5-6.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-6. Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-4.

4. 21st: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 11-4. Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 10-3.

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5-1.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 5-1. Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSunderlandCoventry CityBurnleySheffield United
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice