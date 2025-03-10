LUFC

A versatile Leeds United youngster has celebrated his 18th birthday and a decade at the club by signing a new three-year contract.

Birthday boy Sam Chambers has put pen to paper on a new deal after breaking into Daniel Farke's senior set-up over the past year. Chambers, who has been with the club for more than 10 years, was one of a small number of youngsters taken to Germany in the summer to play a part in the senior side's pre-season preparations.

A bright cameo as a subtitute in a 3-0 Championship win over Plymouth Argyle, when he came close to a first professional goal, was Chambers' first team debut. He also celebrated a first senior start this season in the FA Cup, playing 70 minutes of the Elland Road defeat by Millwall in February. Speaking after the game Farke said he had been impressed with the teen, who had earned the start: "He has good dynamic and intensity with his runs. We like him a lot, it was not a gift that he was in the starting line-up. A player has to adapt to physicality to Championship side. I liked a lot in training his interesting positions and [the chance he missed] he usally scores 10 times out of 10. He has this quality. It was a big day for him and a solid performance. We have a promising young man."

Chambers has started seven Premier League 2 games for the Under 21s this season and made the matchday squad in the Championship on six occasions.

A club statement read: "Leeds United are pleased to announce Sam Chambers has signed a new contract with the club, to remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2028. Having represented the Whites for over 10 years, Chambers celebrates his 18th birthday today, reaching another big milestone with the club after progressing through the academy age groups at Thorp Arch, then into the first team setup for the 2024/25 season.

"After impressing during pre-season in Daniel Farke’s side, he made his first team debut against Plymouth Argyle in the Sky Bet Championship, before then making a first start in last month’s Emirates FA Cup clash at Elland Road. Having also regularly featured within the Under-21 setup this season, the Leeds-born midfielder has shown his versatility by operating in a number of different positions.

"Away from the club, Chambers has also represented Scotland at Under-19 level, most recently playing in the UEFA Euro U19 Championship qualifying campaign. Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Sam on signing a new contract and we now look forward to seeing his further development with the club."