Leeds United v Millwall injury news as blows leave 7 out and 1 doubt but 2 now back

Leeds United face a quick return to action with Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Millwall, for which seven players are out and one more is a major doubt.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth which marked a first defeat since November. The reverse saw United’s 17-game unbeaten run ended and left Leeds only top of the table on goal difference. Farke is also without key men, as is his Millwall opposite number Alex Neil. The Lions sit 12th in the Championship table on the back of Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Watford. Four days later, the Bermondsey club face a Wednesday night trip to Elland Road in which they will look to record a third win against the Whites this season having followed November’s 1-0 league win at The Den with January’s 2-0 victory at LS11 in the FA Cup fourth round. Like Leeds, Millwall have several players out and here we run through the injury news from both camps ahead of a massive game under the Elland Road lights.

Millwall midfielder Leonard suffered a significant calf injury in January's 2-2 draw against Cardiff City and has been out since. It is not yet known when he will return.

Lions defender McNamara also suffered a significant injury in January's draw against Cardiff, requiring surgery after damaging his knee. Again, it is not known exactly when he will return.

Millwall's record signing Neghli suffered an ankle injury in the FA Cup clash against Crystal Palace at the start of the month, a blow which has left the Algerian winger facing potentially six weeks out.

Millwall keeper Roberts is suspended as he serves an increased six-game ban for his horror challenge on Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta in the FA Cup clash at the start of the month.

England youth international left back Scanlon had been on loan at Millwall from Liverpool but the young defender saw his loan spell cut short after suffering a hamstring injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Whites no 9 Bamford was part-integrated back into team training last week having been out since injuring his hamstring in the New Year's Day draw against Blackburn Rovers. Farke, though, has said it will be a while before the striker is back to full fitness and a topic for the games. Essentially still out, though quite when he returns depends on how quickly the striker progresses.

