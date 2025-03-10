Leeds United v Millwall injury news as blows leave 7 out and 1 doubt but 2 now back

Daniel Farke’s Whites will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth which marked a first defeat since November. The reverse saw United’s 17-game unbeaten run ended and left Leeds only top of the table on goal difference. Farke is also without key men, as is his Millwall opposite number Alex Neil. The Lions sit 12th in the Championship table on the back of Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Watford. Four days later, the Bermondsey club face a Wednesday night trip to Elland Road in which they will look to record a third win against the Whites this season having followed November’s 1-0 league win at The Den with January’s 2-0 victory at LS11 in the FA Cup fourth round. Like Leeds, Millwall have several players out and here we run through the injury news from both camps ahead of a massive game under the Elland Road lights.