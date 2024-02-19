Elland Road is providing the strong foundations upon which Leeds United's push for promotion into the Premier League is being built.

Ahead of Friday night's top of the table clash with runaway Championship leaders Leicester City, the Whites have taken maximum points in 12 of their 16 home games so far this season and earned a point in the remaining four. Indeed, their Elland Road dominance extends into cup competitions after Daniel Farke's men saw off Shrewsbury Town in a Carabao Cup tie earlier in the season before drawing with league rivals Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup fourth round tie last month.

Obviously, Whites supporters have a lot of love for their historic home and have even more reason now it has become the fortress it should always have been. But how do opposing supporters view the famous old stadium and how does it compare to other grounds around the Championship? We assess the Google rankings over the 24 Championship stadiums to see how Elland Road fares.