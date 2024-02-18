Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United win at Plymouth and fresh Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton twist

Leeds United’s bid for promotion has received a fresh double boost – and a new prediction has been cast on how the final Championship table will look.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th Feb 2024, 17:37 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2024, 17:55 GMT

Leeds dropped out of the division’s second automatic promotion place on Friday as Southampton leapfrogged the Whites with a 2-0 win at West Brom but Daniel Farke’s side moved back into second with their own 2-0 triumph in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Plymouth Argyle.

The victory also put Leeds six points clear of fourth-placed Ipswich Town but having played two games more and Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys then closed back to within three points through a 2-1 success at Swansea City in a 3pm kick-off.

But Leeds instead received an unexpected boost at the very top of the division as Enzo Maresca’s league leaders Leicester City suffered a surprise 2-1 reverse at home to Middlesbrough which left the Foxes just nine points ahead of Farke’s side.

The Whites and Foxes will lock horns in a top-of-the-table clash at Elland Road next Friday night in which a Leeds win could close the gap down to six points with 12 games left. United are now two points ahead of third-placed Southampton and three ahead of fourth-placed Ipswich. Both teams have a game in hand which they will take in next midweek.

Both fixtures will present themselves on Tuesday evening with Southampton at home to play-offs chasing Hull City and Ipswich welcoming rock-bottom Rotherham United. Leeds could be left back in third place, level on points with Ipswich and one behind Southampton. But United have a much better goal difference and their automatic promotion destiny is in their own hands by virtue of facing the Saints on the final weekend of the season at Elland Road.

Following the weekend’s events, the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on how they think the final table will look and here is a full rundown in reverse order based on the very latest prices with relegation odds used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-100.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-100. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 3-5.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Relegation odds: 3-5. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 15-8.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Relegation odds: 15-8. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-4 (but much shorter with some firms).

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Relegation odds: 9-4 (but much shorter with some firms). Photo: Ian Hodgson

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-4.

5. 20th: Millwall

Relegation odds: 9-4. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-1.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 9-1. Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SouthamptonPlymouthLeicester CityIpswich TownFoxes