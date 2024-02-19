Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Irish youth international has featured prominently for the Whites' junior side over the past couple of years, becoming an important and regular starter over the last two seasons. A diminutive, quick wide player who can also play centrally behind a main striker, Allen has chipped in with several goals and assists during the above time-frame and remains one of Thorp Arch's more accomplished youth prospects.

Allen signed at Elland Road on a permanent deal from Irish Premiership club Linfield while still a teenager and has been capped six times at Under-21 level for Northern Ireland. This season, the Carrickfergus-born attacker has scored twice in Premier League 2, most recently in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal's youngsters, and netted three in his last four starts for Scott Gardner's side.

He subsequently sat out the U21s' matchday squad on Monday lunchtime as Leeds lost 2-0 to Chelsea at Thorp Arch while finalising a move to the LNER Stadium.

A statement released by Leeds United said: "Allen will now head to the Vanarama National League on a short-term loan to gain first team experience with the Minstermen, who are looking for a strong finish to the season under manager Neal Ardley.

"Everyone at Leeds United wishes Charlie the best of luck whilst he is away from the club."