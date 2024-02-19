Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United secured their eighth consecutive Championship win on Saturday against Plymouth Argyle, earning another three points on the road after their previous 4-0 demolition of Swansea City.

The aim for the Whites is to keep their spot in second place and secure automatic promotion to the Premier League. Where they play next season will likely have a big impact on the summer transfer window, especially when it comes to keeping hold of star players.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crysencio Summerville has been one of Daniel Farke's most important players this season with 15 goals and eight assists in the league so far. But of course, other stars of Elland Road have also been impressing with their performances in this fierce promotion battle.

The versatile Wilfried Gnonto earned a lot of praise for his efforts at Home Park at the weekend, where he scored his fifth goal in as many games. The 20-year-old opened up the scoreline for Leeds after just ten minutes, bringing down a superb ball from Georginio Rutter and poking it past the goalkeeper.

Gnonto has had a mixed run in the Championship this season, starting 11 games and coming off the bench on 14 occasions. However, based on his recent form and his eye for a goal, the Italian has been tipped to keep his spot in the starting lineup, even with Dan James back from his recent injury.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds after the game, pundit and former Whites defender Jon Newsome said: "He took a gamble, that big high ball from Georginio Rutter, Gibson underneath it didn’t know how to deal with it and he was bright and alive. Touch wasn’t great but he was alive to the second ball and that’s what good players full of confidence do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are ready to pounce on every opportunity. It wasn’t even a half chance but he makes something out of nothing. Unless there is something untoward happens, you would bet good money on Friday he is starting against Leicester."