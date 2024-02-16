Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United remain one of the biggest clubs in the world by one metric despite their relegation from the Premiar League last season. The Whites are currently bidding to return to the top flight, vying for automatic promotion alongside Southampton and Ipswich Town.

But Leeds have often remained one of the best-supported teams in England, commanding high attendances throughout the years and regardless of the divisions they have played in. Though, it is true that match-going support has been at its best since the Whites started pushing for promotion under Marcelo Bielsa, and even with relegation since, it has not wilted.

Leeds remain in a strong place off the pitch, and that has been reflected in a recent study from UEFA. The European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report is an exhaustive report that explores the financial health of each club.

UEFA believe their analysis of kit manufacturer sponsorship revenues and total merchandising revenues is "probably as good a measure of club popularity as any". In that study, Leeds come in at 16th, which is hugely impressive for a second tier club.

Barcelona lead the way, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester United making up the top five. Leeds come in at 16th with 34million euros in combined manufacturer and shirt sponsorship revenue. Celtic, Fenerbahce, Eintrach Frankfurt and Inter Milan are all below them in the ranking. Eight of the top 20 have kits manufactured by Nike, with eight Adidas and the other four Puma.