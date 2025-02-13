Leeds United were left frustrated by Sunderland’s last visit to Elland Road but Monday’s meeting should provide more entertainment.

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts insists his side will offer up a more attacking approach on Monday compared to the last time they were at Elland Road.

Leeds United played out a tense and controversial 0-0 draw with their Monday night visitors in April last year, dominating possession but failing to break down a stubborn Black Cats defence. Daniel Farke’s side were left hugely frustrated to see two penalty claims turned away by referee Tim Robinson, with replays of the latter showing defender Luke O’Nien clearly handled the ball.

Sunderland were drifting around lower mid-table ahead of that draw but things are different this time, with new manager Regis Le Bris leading a somewhat surprising push for automatic promotion. The Championship giants are brimming with confidence following an eight-game unbeaten Championship run, with Roberts et al. ready to take the game to their Monday night hosts.

“Last season we went there and it was a cagey game and we took a draw then, but we're a different team this year, I think,” Roberts told the Sunderland Echo. “We'll go there and we won't be the same. We'll go and implement our style, like you said, and try and get three points. It's another tough place to go, as it will be in the Championship. We'll be ready, the manager will get us ready and we'll look forward to it.”

Sunderland enjoyed a greater share of the game in the reverse fixture in October, albeit they were reliant on an inexplicable added-time equaliser to take a point from Leeds. Goals either side of half-time from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo looked set to see all three points return for Elland Road, before the latter’s header back somehow went past his goalkeeper.

Le Bris’ side showed plenty of attacking intention early on in that game but were pegged back by a Leeds side whose ability to control opponents has only improved since. And Roberts is expecting another massive challenge on Monday.

“I think in most games we do [play our style],” Roberts added. “It's just sometimes, occasions happen or situations happen. When we're going 1-0 up or something, maybe they come on to us more. But today I thought when we got the first goal, we wanted more and more. The second goal was crucial. Good timing, good finish from Wilson [Isidor]. Like I said, we could have had many more. It was a comfortable win in the end, which was much needed, especially going into Monday as well.

“Yes, important. Another three points. We dropped quite a few this year. We were frustrated ourselves. We know we can do much better. Yes, great three points. Great character again to carry on and kick on. It gives us good momentum going into Monday, which will be another tough test. We'll be ready for that.”