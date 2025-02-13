Leeds United welcome Sunderland to Elland Road on Monday.

Former Leeds United winger Ian Poveda missed Sunderland’s win over Luton Town due to ‘internal reasons’ but manager Regis Le Bris hopes to have him back for Monday’s trip to Elland Road.

Poveda was a surprise absence from the matchday squad as Sunderland beat Luton 2-0 at the Stadium of Light, thanks to goals from Enzo Le Fee and Wilson Isidor. The Colombian has been in and out of Le Bris’ squad all season due to various fitness issues but had found a role coming off the bench in recent weeks.

Sunderland kept pace with their Championship promotion rivals after taking all three points and can now look forward to a mammoth Monday night meeting with Leeds. And while Le Bris refused to go into detail on Poveda’s absence, he hopes to have the former Whites man back in the squad for that top-of-the-table clash.

“Ian wasn't available for selection,” Le Bris told the Sunderland Echo following Wednesday’s win. “It was good news for Jenson [Seelt] because after a long, long injury - he was ready. Ian isn't injured. He wasn't available for selection for internal reasons. I don't have to comment on that reason. At the end he wasn't available. Hopefully he will be able to return to Monday.”

Sunderland are returning close to full strength ahead of their Leeds trip, with Le Bris able to welcome Jobe Bellingham back for Wednesday’s win over Luton while Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne are also closing in on returns. But there were concerns over the fitness of teenage star Chris Rigg.

The 17-year-old was on the receiving end of a nasty Luton challenge and twice went down for treatment before eventually coming off, although Le Bris allayed fears of any possible Elland Road absence. “I think Riggy was just tired,” the Black Cats boss said. “He's okay.”

Leeds will expect to welcome back two familiar faces on Monday, with Poveda and former Whites defender Leo Hjelde now fighting against them for promotion. Both have struggled for regular football since moving to the Stadium of Light, with minutes coming largely from the bench.

Hjelde joined Sunderland for a reported £2million fee back in January 2024, having failed to make a positive early impression on Daniel Farke before being loaned out to Rotherham United. Poveda followed him to the Stadium of Light a few months later after leaving Elland Road as a free agent following the expiration of his contract.

Leeds could have fallen from top spot by the time Sunderland arrive on Monday night, with second-placed Sheffield United in action at Luton Town on Saturday. The Blades are only two points short and so victory at Kenilworth Road would send them into first, piling the pressure on Farke’s men.

The Whites have been tipped as overwhelming favourites for promotion by numerous managers - most recently Chris Wilder - but Farke and his squad remain ‘on it’ with so many points still up for grabs. Following Monday’s visit of Sunderland to Elland Road, they will travel to Bramall Lane for a massive Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United.