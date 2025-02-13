Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle is one of a handful of uncapped Englishmen tipped for a first Three Lions call-up, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

Utilising performance analysis platform Wyscout, Bogle has been named one of English football's standout players this season.

The 24-year-old summer signing from Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United has previously earned four England caps at Under-20 level but is now among the 'most deserving' of a senior call-up, according to football researchers at CIES (International Centre for Sports Studies) in Switzerland.

Bogle is listed among several uncapped Premier League players, including ex-Leeds youngster Archie Gray, who based on the level of their performances throughout 2024/25, are statistically deserving of international consideration.

There is, however, no indication new England boss Thomas Tuchel is considering Bogle for his upcoming squad next month as the German has not been spotted at any of Leeds' recent fixtures.

The 24-year-old would also need to fight off competition from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tino Livramento for a spot among the Three Lions' elite, which is only likely to occur with consistent displays in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the nomination by CIES does reflect his importance to this Leeds side throughout the current campaign. In 30 league appearances this season, he has scored four times, adding a further two assists, whilst striking up an effective partnership down the right flank with in-form Wales international winger Dan James.

In addition to the report tipping Bogle for England contention, CIES estimate the player's value at £12.35 million, which is almost three times what Leeds paid Chris Wilder's Blades last summer for the full-back's services.