Leeds were frustrated by their visitors’ defensive solidity, as the Black Cats became the second side in three days to make it a four-point 2023/24 haul against the Whites, after Coventry’s win over Farke’s men on Saturday. The draw denied Leeds the chance to go top of the table, with leaders Leicester City losing 1-0 to Millwall.

There were chances for the hosts at Elland Road, Patrick Bamford going past the keeper in the first half only to over-hit his cross and Georginio Rutter shooting wide via a deflection in the second half. And the officials came under scrutiny having missed a clear second half handball in the area by Luke O’Nien as Leeds pressed for a winner. But ultimately Leeds’ lack of attacking penetration and inability to work goalkeeper Anthony Patterson cost them.

“The most disappointing and the only disappointing thing [was not testing Patterson], it was the only reason why we didn't win this game,” said Farke. “After just being there with a draw the overall feeling is we're a bit frustrated. We had the chance tonight to make a major step in the table and also with our point tally. I'm pleased with several things during this game, in comparison with Coventry, we turned back to control and dominated completely, back to good defensive behaviour. It was crucial today to be there with a clean sheet, we controlled all their counter attacks apart from 10 minutes towards the end of the first half. We didn't lose our nerve. We put a lot of pressure on them, 13 or 14 corner kicks. This is a bit annoying. We've scored many goals from set-pieces, we didn't create enough clear cut chances, this is why we didn't win. We didn't test the keeper enough, there were not enough shots on goal. Either we were not concentrated with the shot from distance, or played the final pass too early or too slow. That was the only thing I could criticise.”

Farke was also annoyed by the referee Tim Robinson’s failure to spot a pair of handballs, one in each half, and their decision to allow just three minutes of time added on at the end of the second half. He said: “We were pretty unfortunate with some decisions, clear handball in the first half should have been a penalty, clear handball in the second half should have been a penalty. The added time, it felt a bit harsh after 10 substitutions, lots of time wasting and discussions. I don't know if we would have scored a goal, but I know we were pretty unlucky with some decisions on the pitch. It makes no sense. In general I'm never asking for red cards but come on act a bit earlier with yellow cards or you send the message you can keep going. If there is a rule how there should be a handball, I ask just for the rules. When you lean into the ball with the elbow and you have a clear view as a referee, sorry you have to give it. The second half it was obvious, it was not difficult to see. We've had six letters this year saying ‘sorry it was a penalty or red card’, we'll likely get two more letters now. Two penalties and I'm sure we would have used one to win this game.”