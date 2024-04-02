Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Archie Gray continues to attract the interest of Europe's top clubs with reports suggesting scouts from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were at Elland Road for Monday's 3-1 win over Hull City.

Gray has emerged as one of England's most promising young talents in what has been an incredible breakthrough campaign at Leeds. The 18-year-old only made his senior debut on the opening weekend of the season against Cardiff City but has been almost ever-present since, with more league minutes under his belt than all but four of his teammates.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up

The majority of those minutes have been at right-back but Monday's 3-1 win at home to Hull saw Gray moved into midfield. And it provided an opportunity for interested clubs to scout the teenager in his more natural role, with HITC identifying members of staff from two of Europe's most prestigious outfits.

Bayern and Madrid are said to be 'long-time admirers' of Gray, joining top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United. The versatile youngster only turned 18 last month and previous reports have suggested he would cost at least £40million.

Having signed a contract until 2028 earlier this year, Gray has seemingly committed his long-term future to Leeds and the Whites academy graduate sent a clear message as to where he wants to develop just before the international break.

“It would mean a lot to me because that's the goal everyone has got here,” Gray told Sky Sports of a potential return to the Premier League. “But especially with me being from Leeds. That's where the club deserves to be and should be. I want to try and win trophies with Leeds, that's what I've always dreamed of as a kid. Playing for England’s first-team is another one which is what every kid from England dreams of.”

