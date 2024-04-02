Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United reclaimed their place in the Championship's automatic promotion places with a hard-fought 3-1 win at home to Hull City on Monday evening. Daniel Farke's side were far from their best but got back to winning ways thanks to goals from Sam Byram, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James.

A battered and bruised Whites side will now have time to rest and prepare for another huge game in the promotion race, with Saturday's trip to Coventry City the last of a particularly tough three-game period. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.

Rutter risk

Leeds could be forced to sell Georginio Rutter this summer if promotion back to the Premier League is not achieved. Football Insider reports that the Frenchman is among three star players who are expected to attract Premier League interest.

Rutter has been sensational all season for Leeds, with his 16 assists joint-top in the Championship alongside Leif Davis and arguably still not reflective of his quality. The 21-year-old's off-pitch antics have endeared him to the Whites fan base as much as anything but that relationship could be cut short if they remain in the second-tier.

The report adds that Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto would also be susceptible to offers from the Premier League and failure to go up would leave Leeds vulnerable. Monday's win over Hull saw them back in the top two but it's looking very tight between them, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Hume battle

Leeds are among five teams thought to be interested in Sunderland defender Trai Hume. The Belfast Telegraph reports that Farke's side are joined by Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Leicester and Napoli in keeping an eye on the 22-year-old.

Hume has been almost ever-present in Sunderland's defence this season, starting all 40 Championship games and racking up more minutes than any other outfield player. A right-back predominantly, the versatile youngster can play across the back-line and has been outstanding since moving to the Stadium of Light from Linfield back in January 2022.