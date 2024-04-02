Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Italian agent Claudio Vigorelli appears to have confirmed reports from earlier this season that Wilfried Gnonto has decided to leave his agency.

Gnonto was thought to be considering a change of agency, following last summer's transfer fallout with Leeds United. In a bid to force a move to Premier League outfit Everton, the forward submitted a written transfer request and withdrew from the squad to face West Bromwich Albion in August.

After missing three games, Gnonto was reintegrated into the squad but faced a challenge in getting back in the good books of Leeds supporters. Reports around the festive period suggested the 20-year-old was thinking about moving away from the agency that advised him in the summer and now Vigorelli, who owns Vigo Global Sport services, looks to have confirmed the news.

"We regret Gnonto’s departure”, Vigorelli told Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. "There were different points of view. But regardless, we wish him the best. The path we have taken him on fills us with pride.”

Confirmation of the decision will come as good news for Leeds, who were far from impressed with how Gnonto - only 19 at the time - was advised in the summer. Since returning to the set up, the Italian has knuckled down and become an integral part of Farke's promotion push.

Starts were hard to come by in the first-half of the season but injury to Dan James opened a door for Gnonto and the young forward took his chance, bagging five goals in as many appearances through February. An injury picked up on international duty with Italy under-21s has seen Gnonto miss the Easter period but it is hoped he can return in a few weeks.

