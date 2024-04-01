Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Hull City as pair score 8/10 but one 4 and a 5

Key automatic promotion rivals Leicester City and Ipswich Town both trailed in their Monday fixtures against Norwich City and Southampton respectively but the Foxes and Tractor Boys fought back to claim victories, Ipswich with a 97th-minute twist as Jeremy Sarmiento bagged a very late winner.
Leeds consequently needed to beat Hull just to move back second and eventually bagged a 3-1 triumph amid incredible late scenes at Elland Road. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from another pulsating night inside LS11.
1. Illan Meslier
6 - Distribution was problematic at times but beyond the goal didn't have a save to make. Photo: Ed Sykes
2. Sam Byram
6 - Couldn't keep Philogene completely quiet and wasn't absolutely spot on in possession but scored a huge goal, made some big challenges and did pretty well on the ball. Photo: Ed Sykes
3. Ethan Ampadu
7 - Long-range passing wasn't quite there, guilty of a couple of careless giveaways but plenty of important defensive work and good decisions. Photo: Ed Sykes
4. Joe Rodon
8 - His usual defensive solidity and some nice dribbling out of defence when it was needed. Came up big in the final seconds. Photo: Danny Lawson
5. Junior Firpo
7 - Didn't do much wrong defensively beyond the rash tackle for his yellow. Got forward well, created problems and chances. Photo: Ed Sykes
6. Glen Kamara
5 - Made no real impact in a poor first half. Better in moments during the second half. Showed a little more fight. Photo: Ed Sykes
