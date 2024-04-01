Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Hull City as pair score 8/10 but one 4 and a 5

Leeds United left it late to record a thrilling 3-1 success against Monday night’s Championship visitors Hull City – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 1st Apr 2024, 22:32 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 22:44 BST

Key automatic promotion rivals Leicester City and Ipswich Town both trailed in their Monday fixtures against Norwich City and Southampton respectively but the Foxes and Tractor Boys fought back to claim victories, Ipswich with a 97th-minute twist as Jeremy Sarmiento bagged a very late winner.

Leeds consequently needed to beat Hull just to move back second and eventually bagged a 3-1 triumph amid incredible late scenes at Elland Road. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from another pulsating night inside LS11.

6 - Distribution was problematic at times but beyond the goal didn't have a save to make.

1. Illan Meslier

6 - Couldn't keep Philogene completely quiet and wasn't absolutely spot on in possession but scored a huge goal, made some big challenges and did pretty well on the ball.

2. Sam Byram

7 - Long-range passing wasn't quite there, guilty of a couple of careless giveaways but plenty of important defensive work and good decisions.

3. Ethan Ampadu

8 - His usual defensive solidity and some nice dribbling out of defence when it was needed. Came up big in the final seconds.

4. Joe Rodon

7 - Didn't do much wrong defensively beyond the rash tackle for his yellow. Got forward well, created problems and chances.

5. Junior Firpo

5 - Made no real impact in a poor first half. Better in moments during the second half. Showed a little more fight.

6. Glen Kamara

