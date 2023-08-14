Sinisterra was 'not available' for the weekend game against Birmingham City according to boss Daniel Farke and did not make the trip to St Andrew's. The YEP understands that reports of a loan move back to Feyenoord are wide of the mark but the Colombian talent remains one of those expected to attract interest in the window.

Sinisterra was among those Leeds always hoped to retain this summer for the Championship and that is still the case despite the weekend's events. Although the situation appears similar to that of Willy Gnonto, who told Farke he could not play against Birmingham City, Leeds are yet to issue a statement regarding Sinisterra - as they did with Gnonto on Friday. The club said the teenager's actions had become a disciplinary matter and insisted he will not be sold in this window.

Sinisterra's first season at Elland Road was ravaged by injury issues but supporters were given enough glimpses of his talent to categorise him as a league-leading star in the second tier. His retention would come as a huge boost after a summer of departures – some more painful than others. On Monday Jack Harrison became the latest to take advantage of a relegation clause in his deal and joined Everton on loan for the season. Harrison is the seventh to activate a loan clause this summer.

As for Adams, a move to Chelsea fell apart last week amid the Blues' attempts to sign £115m man Moisés Caicedo. The Premier League side activated a £20m relegation clause in Adams' contract that facilitates a permanent move and then decided against completing the deal. There is still thought to be interest in the American international among English top flight clubs, although he has not yet returned to full fitness after hamstring surgery and a subsequent set-back.

Farke's latest injury update on Adams was that he expected him back after the September international break, before the player posted an Instagram video of him running at Thorp Arch with the caption 'back soon.'

49ers Enterprises prioritised Adams' retention when their ownership era began and they remain hopeful that he will still be a Leeds player come September 2. The concern for supporters however is that the same was said about Max Wober and Harrison, who have both now departed for season-long loan moves. Leeds have previously considered Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara for a role in Farke's midfield and are once again exploring that possibility, with Adams' future still not certain.

As for other incoming business, Farke has made it clear he needs additions in all areas of the pitch and the YEP understands that Leeds have lodged a bid for an as yet unnamed striker.

Up top is where Farke is currently experiencing the most pain, with both Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph out injured. Georginio Rutter returned to action from an abdominal injury at Birmingham but is yet to prove he can nail down a place as the club's starting number nine. Another centre forward would also allow Farke to experiment with Rutter in one of the positions behind the lone striker role, once Bamford is fit again and able to fight for the number nine spot.