Leeds United are still awaiting their first win of the Championship season after suffering a dramatic defeat at the hands of Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Lukas Jutkiewicz fired home from the penalty spot at St Andrews in front of NFL great Tom Brady who became a minority owner at Birmingham earlier this month.

Leeds went into the game without Willy Gnonto as the player felt unable to play after the club released a strong statement to outline their stance that he is not for sale this summer while Luis Sinisterra was also absent. Manager Daniel Farke and the club were not as forthcoming on the Colombian’s absence, however.

The Whites are back in action against West Brom on Friday night but plenty could happen on the transfer front before then. Below is the latest news and rumours involving Leeds.

Brighton interested in Adams

Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in Leeds midfielder and USMNT captain Tyler Adams after his move to Chelsea collapsed earlier this week.

The Stamford Bridge club had met his reported £20m relegation release clause but the deal fell through amid the Blues’ pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia which could cost them up to £170m.

Brighton are consigned to losing Caicedo, meaning they will be on the hunt for replacements and the Independent reports Adams is one of the names the south coast club are considering. Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi said has admitted the club need more players amid their reported interest in Adams.

Speaking on the Caicedo saga, De Zerbi said on Friday: “I have already forgotten about Moises. I’m really proud of the players we have in the squad. We want to keep improving. The credit goes to the club. Bigger clubs can buy our players but they can’t buy our soul or spirit. We don’t have enough [players] yet, we need to complete the squad. I want players who want to come here.”

Schmeichel a target for Chelsea

Former Leeds goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is being targeted by Chelsea with Kepa Arrizabalaga set to join Real Madrid on a season-long loan, according to the Guardian.

The 36-year-old started his career with Manchester City but spent most of his time with the club out on loan. He joined Notts County in 2009 before signing for Leeds a year later. He lasted just one season at Elland Road as he joined Leicester City for an undisclosed fee in 2011.