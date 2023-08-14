Leeds United’s latest run out in the Championship saw them fail to pick up a result after they narrowly fell to Birmingham City. The Whites have just one point out of six on the board so far after their opening day draw against Cardiff City.

There is still time for Daniel Farke to add new options to his roster but the weeks will start to count down fast and if Leeds want to earn promotion this season, they must get their ducks in a row. They’ve already penned three full-time deals this summer, welcoming Sam Byram, Karl Darlow and Ethan Ampadu to Elland Road, as well as the loan signing of Joe Rodon from Spurs.

Leeds remain linked to several players as we approach the business end of the transfer window but one signing they’ve been tipped to get over the line is Cameron Archer from Aston Villa. CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Premier League outfit are willing to sell the striker and the Whites are very much in the running for his signature.

“With Archer, what’s interesting is that he’s been made for sale now. So there is an opportunity to do that deal. He’s had a couple of good loan spells in the Championship including with Middlesbrough and now, Aston Villa are willing to let him go,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“He also scored plenty of goals — he got into double figures for Middlesbrough last season and I think that was only in about 20-odd appearances and he added several assists on top of that.

“So that can be one to watch because Aston Villa are now prepared to sell him. Leeds are one of the clubs no doubt, Middlesbrough are another. So I would expect movement on Archer between now and the end of the window.”