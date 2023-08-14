Speaking on Monday the Northern Ireland boss ruled Dallas, along with Steven Davis and Corry Evans, out of the games at Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

“Steven and Stuart will not be involved in the games in September, they are still not at that fitness level,” said O’Neill.

“Corry Evans will not be involved either and you will have one or two other injuries you will find out about next week when I name the squad.”

Dallas has been in rehabilitation since April of 2022 when he fractured his femur attempting to challenge Manchester City’s Jack Grealish. There have been false dawns for the promotion hero along the way, with Jesse Marsch revealing his hope to have Dallas back involved during the World Cup break. Dallas did travel to Spain with the squad last November but continued to work on his fitness individually with club staff. O’Neill then said in March that the June internationals were an outside bet for the utility player and yet they came and went without his return.

The YEP understands that Dallas is still attempting to work his way back to full fitness after the horror injury that left him requiring surgery and a number of follow-up procedures.

He is one of a number of players not currently available to Leeds boss Daniel Farke as they prepare for West Bromwich Albion on Friday night. Patrick Bamford injured his hamstring in pre-season, Crysencio Summerville has a groin issue, Liam Cooper ruptured his plantar fascia in the act of scoring against Cardiff City, Junior Firpo is still recovering from a knee ligament injury, Mateo Joseph is out with a rolled ankle and Tyler Adams is yet to return from his hamstring problems.

Sam Greenwood, however, could be in line to make a comeback and bolster Farke’s attacking options for Friday night.