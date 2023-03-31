Leeds United are finally back in action this weekend following the international break.

The Whites picked up two important results before the break, defeating Wolves and drawing with Brighton before that. Those results saw Javi Gracia’s men leap out of the bottom three, but there is plenty of work to do if they want to keep it that way, with so many teams involved in the relegation battle as we head into the final stretch of the season.

The final stretch couldn’t start in a more difficult way for Leeds, who take on leaders Arsenal this weekend at the Emirates Stadium. The Whites willl need to put on some performance to spring an upset, with Arsenal failing to win only six of their games so far this season.

Leeds haven’t been helped by a number of injury issues ahead of this one, either, with Tyler Adams now out for weeks. Gracia said in his pre-match press conference: “Tyler, we’ll see. After this surgery we’ll see if he can play any games this season. We’ll see day by day. The rest of the players, Max Wober, Willy Gnonto, they have different injuries, hamstring injury and ankle injury. They need time to cover and they are out of the team.”

As Gracia mentions, Gnonto is out with an ankle injury, while Wober is out with a thigh problem. Elsewhere, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain absent, while Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk are back in action.

Speaking about the injury growing situation at Elland Road, Gracia added: “I have to be worried about it because they are important players for us and we don’t have a big squad. We have to look for the solutions but to be honest I am positive, I am optimistic and most important is that I believe in all my squad and all the players I have.”

As for Arsenal, Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are out for the season, while William Saliba is out, with Mikel Arteta saying: “He is progressing unfortunately he still has some discomfort in his back. He’s not gonna be fit for this game and we’re trying to do everything to feel better. But not yet.”