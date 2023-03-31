NEIL GREWER

I have no expectations of a positive result from this fixture, and would take a two-goal deficit now, provided our team escape unscathed with no injuries.

A draw would be massive, but the big picture is the following two games which are classic six pointers and games I feel we should concentrate on.

LONDON - MAY 4: Ian Harte of Leeds United celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Arsenal and Leeds United held on May 4, 2003 at Highbury, in London. Leeds United won the match 3-2. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

Having said that I am sure Javi Gracia will set up with a plan to get something from the game and as Brentford showed, and Bournemouth almost copied, there is always a chance and with our speedy wingers playing on the break you never know.

However with several influential players unavailable I still hold out little hope.I feel the next two weeks will be critical in the survival battle and this game is really a question of getting it out of the way, then moving forward again.

ANDY RHODES

After an international break I can’t imagine there will be too many Whites fans clamouring for a trip to the league leaders.

Despite having a worse squad on paper, Arsenal have, so far, held off the challenge of Manchester City to lead the Premier League with 10 games to go.Their fight for the title has surprised many fans, as did their recent struggle past Bournemouth.

As dominant as the Gunners were in that game, the visitors showed that there are ways to get at their hosts.

Leeds, though, will be without the glue that holds the team together in Tyler Adams. His calming presence and ability to slow the pace of the game was certainly missed at Molineux.Without him, Leeds will need to be at their very best to get a result tomorrow.We’re not quite in the realm of games against Arsenal being must-win, but there are games around the corner that Leeds simply cannot afford to lose.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Leeds United 0.

KEITH INGHAMWith the international break out of the way, Leeds can turn their attentions to an interesting fixture with Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Unfortunately, Max Wober was injured against Azerbaijan and Willy Gnonto also limped out of an Italian game so both will miss the Arsenal game and possibly Forest.

Tyler Adams is also out for an extended time due to an operation. Hopefully the rest will come back injury free to give Javier Gracia options to pick his starting XI from.

Arsenal are where they are for a good reason.

A squad and manager that were criticised last season but impressed this term for the way they have matched, if not bettered Manchester City’s results.

They stand eight points clear of last season’s champions and tipped by many to win the league.

It’s another of those games when expectations of any positive result will be low.

Unfortunately I see Arsenal as being far too strong for Leeds.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

With the international break complete we now know that Willy Gnonto and Max Wober will miss the trip to Arsenal.

It was going to be hard enough facing the Gunners anyway without Tyler Adams, let alone adding more injury woes into the equation.

It could though be sensibly argued that our season will not depend upon a result being achieved at the Emirates although no-one can deny that if we come away with anything at all then it would provide a huge boost for the perhaps more important games next week.

With six of our nearest rivals paired in three games while we are toiling in London then hopefully the damage of a defeat will be limited anyway.

We have famously gone to Arsenal in the past and wrecked their title aspirations while side-stepping relegation, May 2003 to be precise, when Mark Viduka snatched a brilliant late winner. Same again this weekend would be something very special and I love a coincidence!

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Leeds United 3.

MIKE GILL

After a costly International break in terms of injuries, United return to the serious business of Premier League survival.

Despite a definite improvement in form, expectations are not very high for this clash.

Arsenal have injury concerns of their own but their vast resources should ensure that their rhythm is not disturbed too much.

The Gunners are having a great season reminiscent of the heady days of Arsene Wenger and most fans would agree that a change at the top of the league would be beneficial for the game in general.

But 'Invincibles' they are not. Their last sticky patch was in February when they lost to Everton and Manchester City and drew with Brentford and maybe it's about time they slipped up again.

Is this really a 'free hit' for Leeds or can the wily Javi Gracia craft some sort of a result?

One thing is for certain and that is the Whites will put up a fight.