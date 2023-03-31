BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has warned that Leeds United will not make things ‘straightforward’ for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday - but is still tipping the Gunners to emerge victorious.

Writing in his latest Premier League predictions column, Sutton hailed Leeds for their performance at Wolves but expects Arsenal to maintain their momentum as they chase the league title.

Leeds’ win over Wolves moved them to 14th and two points clear of the relegation places. After a trip to Arsenal, the Whites take on Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in two huge games next week.

Sutton wrote: “I have said many times this season that Leeds have got some talented players who have not put a 90-minute performance together, and they finally did that with their 4-2 win at Wolves before the international break.

“I certainly don’t see this as being straightforward for Arsenal but the Gunners are on this marvellous run of six successive league wins since they lost to Manchester City in February, and they always seem to find a way of getting the right result.

“Gabriel Jesus will be closer to full fitness now too after getting some minutes under his belt in March so they have got some great options up front. Arsenal will create lots of chances and I don’t see Leeds keeping them out.”

Sutton has tipped Arsenal to pick up a 2-0 win as he made his predictions against DMA'S frontman and Everton fan Tommy O'Dell.

But the Toffees supporter is tipping his side’s relegation rivals to claim an upset on Sunday.