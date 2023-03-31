Leeds United’s predicted line up at Arsenal gallery with five out, two changes and striker call
Leeds United will resume their quest for Premier League survival at leaders Arsenal on Saturday – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Boss Javi Gracia provided his team news at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, at which he confirmed that Tyler Adams (hamstring) was sidelined in addition to Willy Gnonto (ankle) and Max Wober (hamstring) who could be out for another one or two weeks.
Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) also remain injured for a side who signed off for the March international break with a 4-2 win at relegation rivals Wolves that propelled Leeds from second-bottom to 14th and now two points above the drop zone.
But Gnonto and Wober both started at Wolves meaning two definite changes at the Emirates and this is the XI that we think will line up against Mikel Arteta’s odds-on title favourites.