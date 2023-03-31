News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s predicted line up at Arsenal gallery with five out, two changes and striker call

Leeds United will resume their quest for Premier League survival at leaders Arsenal on Saturday – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:32 BST

Boss Javi Gracia provided his team news at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, at which he confirmed that Tyler Adams (hamstring) was sidelined in addition to Willy Gnonto (ankle) and Max Wober (hamstring) who could be out for another one or two weeks.

Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) also remain injured for a side who signed off for the March international break with a 4-2 win at relegation rivals Wolves that propelled Leeds from second-bottom to 14th and now two points above the drop zone.

But Gnonto and Wober both started at Wolves meaning two definite changes at the Emirates and this is the XI that we think will line up against Mikel Arteta’s odds-on title favourites.

A no-brainer with Meslier miles ahead as first choice keeper.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

A no-brainer with Meslier miles ahead as first choice keeper. Photo: George Wood

Rasmus Kristensen is knocking on the door but Ayling is currently first choice right back.

2. RB - Luke Ayling

Rasmus Kristensen is knocking on the door but Ayling is currently first choice right back. Photo: Lewis Storey

United's captain returned from injury as a second-half substitute for Scotland in Tuesday night's Euros qualifier victory against Spain and the skipper looks the obvious call to replace the injured Wober at centre-back. Pascal Struijk is the alternative.

3. CB - Liam Cooper

United's captain returned from injury as a second-half substitute for Scotland in Tuesday night's Euros qualifier victory against Spain and the skipper looks the obvious call to replace the injured Wober at centre-back. Pascal Struijk is the alternative. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

Surely a certainty to start once more at the heart of the defence, the only debate being who partners him and in what system as Gracia has the option of playing both Cooper and Struijk along with Koch in a back three but two centre-backs of Koch and Cooper might well be the call.

4. CB - Robin Koch

Surely a certainty to start once more at the heart of the defence, the only debate being who partners him and in what system as Gracia has the option of playing both Cooper and Struijk along with Koch in a back three but two centre-backs of Koch and Cooper might well be the call. Photo: Lewis Storey

