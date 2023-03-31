Arsenal star makes Leeds United claim as David Seaman issues ‘go down’ verdict
All the latest news surrounding Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to face Arsenal.
Leeds United are now preparing for a tricky clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal.
The Whites head to North London looking to continue the momentum built up before the international break, picking up four points from two games. Javi Gracia’s men are currently sitting outside the relegation zone, but they face a difficult task to remain above the dotted line as they take on an Arsenal side who have been largely faultless this season.
As the Whites put the final touches on their preparations, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Ramsdale’s analysis
Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale believes Leeds haven’t changed too much followign the appoitment of Gracia.
“We’re expecting a tough game. They’ve had a change of manager, but the way they have approached most recent games is still very similar. They have the same sort of style, they want to dominate the team by out-running them,” the England stopper said.
“They had a great win against Wolves so it will be another tough test, and hopefully it’s one we can come through like we have done at the Emirates more times than not this season. Hopefully it will be another good day for us.”
Seaman’s claim
Former Leeds academy product David Seaman is predicting an Arsenal win this weekend, but he also suggests there is good news awaiting the Whites.
“I feel that the way that it’s going on the relegation side of the table, even a defeat for Leeds – they can manage that,” Seaman said on his podcast. “It’s the three points for Arsenal, I don’t want to upset a few Leeds fans, but I’m sure you’ll understand me. This is a chance for Arsenal to win the league.
“Leeds aren’t going to go down, but I’m sorry but this weekend I’m desperate for the points to go to Arsenal, I’m going on the red side of my scarf I’m afraid.”