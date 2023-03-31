Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal injury blow with star man out of Leeds United clash

French defender William Saliba suffered a back injury during the first half of the second leg Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon earlier this month and the 22-year-old will not be ready for Saturday afternoon’s showdown against the Whites.

"He is progressing, unfortunately he has still some discomfort in his back and we are trying to manage him the best possible way,” said the Gunners boss. “Unfortunately he is not going to be fit for this game and we are trying, he is trying to do everything he can to feel better and get him back training. But not yet.”

However, Arteta is optimistic that Ghana international holding midfielder Thomas Partey will be fit to feature having sat out the second of two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Monday due to injury issues.

INJURY BLOW: For Arsenal and boss Mikel Arteta. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

“Obviously he wasn’t fit enough to play the second game but hopefully he is going to be back for the weekend,” said Arteta.