Former Arsenal, Leeds United and England midfielder Rocastle passed away on March 31, 2001 at the age of 33 from the aggressive form of cancer non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, after a glittering career which saw the former Gunner recognised domestically and at international level.

Rocastle was a key part of the Arsenal teams which lifted First Division titles in 1989 and 1991 before winning the Charity Shield with Leeds in 1992 having secured a transfer to the First Division champions that same year for a club record £2 million.

Affectionately dubbed ‘Rocky’, Rocastle is fondly remembered throughout English football and Saturday afternoon’s game between Arsenal and Leeds at the Emirates’ Stadium is set to be an occasion for remembrance by both sets of supporters.

Rocastle’s former teammate and current Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright tweeted on the anniversary of his death: “It's a day that's never easy because it kinda hits you all from over. 22 years ago and it feels like yesterday. We miss and love you brother.

"The great thing about Saturday is that the Leeds fans will join us when we sing his name. He was so loved #Rocky.”

Rocastle is depicted alongside 31 other Arsenal legends illustrated on the side of the Emirates Stadium, whilst April 1 was commemorated ‘David Rocastle Day’ during the club’s final season at former home Highbury Stadium.

Leeds supporters have sold out their allocation in north London for this weekend’s clash, almost 20 years since the Whites secured Premier League survival at Highbury thanks to goals from Harry Kewell, Ian Harte and Mark Viduka, which put an end to the Gunners’ title aspirations in May 2003.