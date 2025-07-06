Incoming big Leeds United signing provides teaser ahead of joining Whites with fellow arrival also expected
An incoming Leeds United signing has provided a Whites teaser ahead of joining his new teammates.
Giant Slovenian international defender Jaka Bijol was unveiled as United’s second signing of the summer last month, joining the club for a fee in the region of £15m from Udinese.
Ahead of the new 2025-26 Premier League campaign, United’s players are returning to pre-season testing and training next week - and Bijol appears to have shared his excitement about being on his way.
An airport photograph looking over a runway
Taking to his Instagram story, the centre-back posted an airport photograph looking over a runway together with a graphic of a plane taking off.
It appears likely that the 26-year-old defender isn’t the only incoming Whites man flying in as Leeds also close in on a deal to sign Sweden international left back Gabriel Gudmunddson from Lille.
The YEP understands that the defender was due to arrive in the country today as talks continue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.