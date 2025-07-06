Incoming big Leeds United signing provides teaser ahead of joining Whites with fellow arrival also expected

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2025, 12:28 BST
A new Leeds signing is on his way - and he might not be the only one.

An incoming Leeds United signing has provided a Whites teaser ahead of joining his new teammates.

Giant Slovenian international defender Jaka Bijol was unveiled as United’s second signing of the summer last month, joining the club for a fee in the region of £15m from Udinese.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the new 2025-26 Premier League campaign, United’s players are returning to pre-season testing and training next week - and Bijol appears to have shared his excitement about being on his way.

An airport photograph looking over a runway

Taking to his Instagram story, the centre-back posted an airport photograph looking over a runway together with a graphic of a plane taking off.

It appears likely that the 26-year-old defender isn’t the only incoming Whites man flying in as Leeds also close in on a deal to sign Sweden international left back Gabriel Gudmunddson from Lille.

The YEP understands that the defender was due to arrive in the country today as talks continue.

Related topics:Premier LeagueInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice