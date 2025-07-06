A new Leeds signing is on his way - and he might not be the only one.

An incoming Leeds United signing has provided a Whites teaser ahead of joining his new teammates.

Giant Slovenian international defender Jaka Bijol was unveiled as United’s second signing of the summer last month, joining the club for a fee in the region of £15m from Udinese.

Ahead of the new 2025-26 Premier League campaign, United’s players are returning to pre-season testing and training next week - and Bijol appears to have shared his excitement about being on his way.

Taking to his Instagram story, the centre-back posted an airport photograph looking over a runway together with a graphic of a plane taking off.

It appears likely that the 26-year-old defender isn’t the only incoming Whites man flying in as Leeds also close in on a deal to sign Sweden international left back Gabriel Gudmunddson from Lille.

The YEP understands that the defender was due to arrive in the country today as talks continue.