Expected key Leeds United rivals have strengthened their squads and there are new Whites relegation odds in the predicted final Premier League table.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight and both the Clarets and Black Cats have made fresh moves to strengthen their squads.

Sunderland have been on a spending spree since the departures of Tommy Watson and Jobe Bellingham to Brighton and Borussia Dortmund respectively and the club have reportedly agreed a new €23m deal to sign Belgian winger Chemsdine Talbi from Club Brugge.

The move for Talbi comes hot on the heels of recent deals to sign Enzo Lee Fee from Roma plus summer Leeds targets Habib Diarra from RC Strasbourg and Noah Sidiki from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for a combined total of around £65m.

Burnley, meanwhile, announced a huge signing on Saturday morning as they snapped up England star Kyle Walker from Manchester City for around £5m.

Leeds have so far brought in three new faces through German international striker Lukas Nmecha, Slovenian international centre-back Jaka Bijol and Belgian defender Sebastiaan Bornauw.

The Whites, Clarets and Black Cats are heading back to the Premier League at a time when the last six promoted teams have all gone straight back down and there have now been changes to the relegation odds in the bookies’ predicted final table based on those odds.