Leeds United’s CEO has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road in recent weeks.

Leeds United could be looking for a new chief executive ahead of the summer after reports emerged surrounding Angus Kinnear.

The current Leeds chief, who has been in post since 2017, is thought to be on the radar of Premier League club Everton who hope a summer move away from Goodison Park will spark a new era on Merseyside. Elland Road chiefs are yet to comment on the reports, with a club spokesperson insisting all efforts are being directed towards promotion.

Leeds are on course to achieve their ultimate goal but uncertainty remains over what might change ahead of their hoped Premier League return. And with all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest on Everton’s CEO search, their links to Kinnear and what it might mean for the Whites.

Everton and Leeds ‘talks’

Kinnear was first linked with the vacant CEO job at Goodison Park last month, with The Telegraph naming him on a shortlist drawn up by external recruitment agency Nolan Partners. And things developed less than a week later, with the Daily Mail claiming he was ‘set to join’ the Toffees this summer.

New owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) are keen to appoint a more permanent chief ahead of next season, with long-serving club employee Colin Chong filling the role temporarily for almost two years. And they are thought to have already identified Kinnear as the ‘number one candidate’, with talks underway.

The report claimed should Kinnear, Everton and Leeds all come to an agreement, then the likelihood would be a switch is put on hold until the summer, with the Whites CEO keen to oversee his current club’s promotion push. But talks have reportedly taken place and the 47-year-old has what is described as an ‘open-ended contract’ at Elland Road.

‘Growing confidence’ on Merseyside

In a more recent report surrounding Everton’s planned summer overhaul, The i suggested there was ‘increasing confidence’ on Merseyside Kinnear would make the switch. The Toffees are set for a potentially transformative summer in which they will leave Goodison Park for their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium while also rejuvenating the squad with money they haven’t had for years.

Kinnear’s expertise in the former process is thought to be a key pull, with the Leeds CEO’s previous post as commercial director at Arsenal coming at a time in which they moved from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium. And the report states his role will be ‘critical’ under new owners TFG.

The i echoes previous reports that any switch from West Yorkshire to Merseyside will almost certainly be put on hold until summer, with his prospective future role very much kicking into gear ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. But he adds an agreement is ‘expected’ to be reached before then.

Graham Smyth’s theory

Graham Smyth doesn’t expect Leeds to be short of candidates to replace Kinnear this summer, particularly if they are promoted to the Premier League. No one at the club has come out to deny reports linking the Whites CEO with a move across to Merseyside, which would see only head of football operations Adam Underwood remain from the Andrea Radrizzani era.

Speaking on last week’s Inside Elland Road podcast, YEP chief football writer Smyth said: “What I'd say is that there is so much smoke that something's on fire somewhere, and nobody at Leeds has come out with a bucket of cold water to say, ‘Actually, no.’ He hasn't gotten a microphone in front of the assembled Elland Road staff and said, I'm not leaving!”

And on the prospect of a new hire, he added: “That's a big job, Leeds United in the Premier League, CEO of Leeds United in the Premier League is a big and very attractive job they will not be short of candidates for that role.”