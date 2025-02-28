Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises may be looking for a new chief executive this summer amid reports that Angus Kinnear could join Everton.

The Leeds CEO has been linked with a switch to the Toffees, who are in the midst of a stadium move to Bramley-Moore dock on the banks of the River Mersey.

It was suggested by MailOnline that Kinnear’s previous experience as commercial director with Arsenal following their 2006 Emirates’ Stadium move is a factor in the decision to consider the Elland Road executive. Additionally, Kinnear’s supporter-facing appearances on popular fan podcast The Square Ball and attendance at meetings such as those with the Supporters’ Advisory Board has also contributed to the regard in which he is supposedly held by the Friedkin Group, who recently took majority control of Everton.

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, YEP chief football writer dissected the links: “What I'd say is that there is so much smoke that something's on fire somewhere, and nobody at Leeds has come out with a bucket of cold water to say, ‘Actually, no.’

“He hasn't gotten a microphone in front of the assembled Elland Road staff and said, I'm not leaving!”

As for potential replacements, Smyth also posited a theory that Leeds would not be hunting high and low for viable candidates given the lure of such a position.

“That's a big job, Leeds United in the Premier League, CEO of Leeds United in the Premier League is a big and very attractive job they will not be short of candidates for that role.”