Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt was praised for his part in loan club Hull City's crucial relegation six-pointer against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night.

The Tigers saw off the Pilgrims in a convincing 2-0 win at the MKM Stadium with Gelhardt opening the scoring shortly after half-time.

The 22-year-old striker has been a regular under Ruben Selles on Humberside and found the net for the second time since joining on loan from Leeds.

Reacting quickest to a deflected shot from outside the penalty area, Gelhardt pounced on a loose ball inside the box and slotted past goalkeeper Conor Hazard to put the Tigers in front. Abu Kamara added a second just after the hour mark to put some breathing room between the relegation-threatened East Yorkshire club and their south coast rivals, who remain in the bottom three.

"On this evidence things look bleak for Plymouth but with Gelhardt on the field and Selles in the dugout, Hull have gone from a bedraggled mess under Tom Walter to a team that should be capable of staying in this season's Championship, and kicking on from there," chief football writer Stuart Rayner at the Yorkshire Post reported.

Supporters were equally impressed by the young forward's display and largely have been throughout his brief stint so far.

Twitter/X user @chrissyrobbo77 posted: "Hull City's first priority in the summer needs to be signing Gelhardt on a permanent. He’s been excellent since he arrived."

@_journotom added: "Gelhardt was quality tonight. Took his goal well but his all-round game as a second striker was class. Pressed superbly, outmuscled them physically and won fouls. I think in behind Pedro brings out his best qualities. Fingers crossed we get him permanently"

@Buntingfootball agreed: "Have to say happy for Joe Gelhardt getting his goal tonight and such a big goal in the context of the relegation battle. Always works hard, plenty of energy and desire. Plays with his heart on his sleeve, just has that level of commitment that all fans love to see."

@TigerBitez1904 reiterated what appears to be a popular feeling among Hull supporters: "I'd love Gelhardt on a permanent next season."

Gelhardt is playing regularly for the first time in two seasons and earning plaudits from supporters as a result. His two goals in nine matches may not stand out but the youngster's application and work-rate appears to have struck a chord with the Tigers' faithful.

He is firmly on the road to recovering his top-level career which had stalled over the past 18 months at Elland Road.

Head coach Selles has spoken previously about a willingness to do a permanent deal, conditional on Gelhardt's development at the MKM Stadium and the ability to make a transfer work financially.

"For the moment, it's a player that we want, and we believe he can be really good for us. Obviously, if we do things properly and we end up where we want to end up [still in the Championship], and he ends up playing the minutes that we want him to play and doing the things that we want him to do, I think it will definitely be something that we need to evaluate [in summer]," the Spaniard said back in January.

Hull sit 19th, three places and five points above the drop-zone after their win over Plymouth.