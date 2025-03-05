Leeds United loanee and current Everton winger Jack Harrison could find himself at a crossroads this summer with his club future uncertain.

Harrison has endured a difficult campaign at Goodison Park but has in recent weeks shown signs of recovery under returning manager David Moyes.

The 28-year-old is yet to register a goal or assist in the Premier League this term, however, he has been playing in a side which largely struggled to create chances and score goals under Moyes' predecessor Sean Dyche.

As reported by the YEP earlier this week, Harrison could potentially make a return to Major League Soccer with Stateside clubs intrigued by the prospect of the ex-New York City FC winger's possible return.

This would only be the case if the curtain fell on Harrison's Premier League career, though. Both Leeds and Everton are likely to be top flight entitites next season and given the player's links to the two clubs, a Premier League revival is possible. Although, due to Harrison's performances this season, there is no guarantee the Toffees make a permanent move.

Furthermore, with the availability of Leeds' wide options, Daniel Farke is unlikely to welcome the winger back into his first-team picture with open arms considering he has stated on numerous occasions he only wants players who are desperate to represent Leeds.

Of course, conversations between the manager and Harrison could plausibly take place over the summer where a second chance may be granted, as was the case for Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober, both of whom exercised loan release clauses last season.

Could Jack Harrison stay at Everton?

At Everton, which is expected to be where Harrison prefers to play his football next season, the experienced winger has recently doubled as a translator for January signing Carlos 'Charly' Alcaraz. Harrison has been pictured in club media appearances alongside the South American attacker, helping the 22-year-old Argentine through post-match interviews.

It offers hope to the Leeds loanee, coupled with his return to the starting lineup under Moyes, that a Merseyside stay is possible. But a definitive stay is more likely to hinge on an improvement in his output and performances between now and the end of the season, as opposed to usefulness in an unorthodox, off-field role.

Additionally, Harrison is likely to be third-choice on the left flank next season when Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil return from injury, meaning the probability of Everton meeting Leeds' asking price, which will not be insignificant given he has three years remaining on his Elland Road contract, appears slim.

A cut-price deal and a clean break may benefit all parties but Leeds are not in a financial position that would necessitate bending to the demands of a purchasing club, especially if Premier League membership is reinstated later this year.

A Leeds spokesperson has told the YEP the club will discuss Harrison’s future at the end of the season.