Leeds United will be looking to do the double over Chelsea this weekend as they take the trip to Stamford Bridge. The Whites thrashed the London outfit 3-0 back in August.

Their win over the Blues was one of the few positives about their current campaign but they will be feeling confident of more success given Chelsea’s recent form. Graham Potter’s side have only won two of their last 16 matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, United will be hoping their win over Southampton will have kickstarted life under Javi Gracia.

Here are the latest news headlines...

Radrizzani on ‘exceptional’ Gnonto

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has praised Wilfried Gnonto and expressed his love for his fellow Italian.

The teenager joined the Whites from Zurich for less than £4 million in September and he has since become a key player and looks like he could be a fan favourite for years to come. Gnonto has started eleven games in the Premier League so far and has two goals and an assist to his name.

Speaking on the DAZN podcast, Radrizzani said: “We wanted to take him in January or in February for June (2023). Then the crisis of the last days of the market made us anticipate, we found an agreement with Zurich.

“I love him, he is Italian and an exceptional boy. It is difficult to find a 19-year-old Italian who speaks four languages very well and has such an open-mindedness.

“We believed in him and thought it would take longer anyway but he exploded because he is humble, concrete and intelligent in the game. He knows how to manage time and space. Look at the personality with which he entered against Germany and assisted.”

Gnonto will be of huge importance for Leeds if they are avoid relegation this season and could prove to be a real challenge for Chelsea’s defence this weekend - especially given Thiago Silva’s injury that will leave him out injured this weekend.

“Naive” Whites

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has criticised Leeds United after their 2-0 defeat to Fulham in the FA Cup.

The Whites initially thought they had taken the lead when Georginio Rutter tucked away his first goal for the club, however it was quickly ruled out for a foul from Weston McKennie. It was only a matter of minutes later when Joao Palhinha netted a brilliant opener for Fulham.

Speaking on BBC One, Richards said: “It’s a wonderful strike. It starts wider than the post. He guides it, it’s a controlled finish.

“We’ve got to mention the defending. It was naive to back off and let him take the shot but it’s a wonderful goal.”