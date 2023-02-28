Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Fulham as septet score 7s but pair get 5s

Leeds looked to have gone ahead in the 15th minute when Cottagers keeper Marek Rodak could only parry a Weston McKennie header to Georginio Rutter who netted from close but McKennie was adjudged to have pushed Harry Wilson before making his header.

Instead, Fulham went ahead six minutes later as Palhinha intercepted a Tyler Adams pass for Marc Roca some 25 yards out and unleashed a terrific swirling dive that flew into the top right corner. Leeds continued to create chances but failed to take them and the Cottagers doubled their advantage four minutes before the hour mark through another brilliant finish from Manor Solomon from the edge of the box. The Whites had 16 attempts on goal, six of which were on target but ultimately failed to score even once as Javi Gracia’s side exited the FA Cup. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a wasteful night at Craven Cottage.