Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Fulham as septet score 7s but pair get 5s

Leeds United were knocked out of the FA Cup through a 2-0 defeat at Tuesday night’s fifth round hosts Fulham – but how did we rate the performances?

By Graham Smyth
2 minutes ago

Leeds looked to have gone ahead in the 15th minute when Cottagers keeper Marek Rodak could only parry a Weston McKennie header to Georginio Rutter who netted from close but McKennie was adjudged to have pushed Harry Wilson before making his header.

Instead, Fulham went ahead six minutes later as Palhinha intercepted a Tyler Adams pass for Marc Roca some 25 yards out and unleashed a terrific swirling dive that flew into the top right corner. Leeds continued to create chances but failed to take them and the Cottagers doubled their advantage four minutes before the hour mark through another brilliant finish from Manor Solomon from the edge of the box. The Whites had 16 attempts on goal, six of which were on target but ultimately failed to score even once as Javi Gracia’s side exited the FA Cup. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a wasteful night at Craven Cottage.

1. Illan Meslier

6 - Wasn't set for the first goal because Leeds gave it away. Second goal was another great strike but more predictable. Distribution wasn't great at times.

2. Luke Ayling

7 - Another good performance for the majority of the game. Got forward, defended aggressively. Had a few issues with Solomon, he and Summerville couldn't close him down for the goal.

3. Rasmus Kristensen

7 - Didn't look out of place at centre-half for the most part. Helped Leeds build up from the back, pulling wide right in possession.

4. Robin Koch

7 - Did well to keep Mitrovic relatively quiet. A solid, unfussy display. Physical when he needed to be.

