Leeds looked to have gone ahead in the 15th minute when Cottagers keeper Marek Rodak could only parry a Weston McKennie header to Georginio Rutter who netted from close but McKennie was adjudged to have pushed Harry Wilson before making his header.

Instead, Fulham went ahead in the 21st minute as Palhinha intercepted some 25 yards out and unleashed a terrific swirling dive that flew into the top right corner. Leeds continued to create chances but failed to take them and the Cottagers doubled their advantage four minutes before the hour mark through another brilliant finish from Manor Solomon from the edge of the box.

Fulham began on the front foot but Leeds squandered a good opening in the seventh minute as McKennie put too much on a through ball aimed for Crysencio Summerville from a rapid Whites counter at which McKennie could have pulled the trigger himself.

CHANCE GONE: Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto sees his shot saved by Fulham keeper Marek Rodak. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

The Whites then looked to have gone ahead in the 15th minute when a McKennie header from a corner was only parried by keeper Rodak to Rutter who netted from close range but McKennie was penalised for a push before his header.

But Fulham went ahead from nothing in the 21st minute when Palhinha intercepted some 25 yards out and unleashed a superb strike that flew past Illan Meslier into the top right corner. Roca tried to hit straight back with an attempt from the edge of the box less than one minute later but the Spaniard's powerful strike was beaten away by Rodak.

Leeds had the ball in the net again in the 29th minute as Gnonto passed into an empty goal after Rodak had parried away a Rasmus Kristensen effort but Gnonto was several yards offside and quickly accepted his fate.

At the other end, Aleksandar Mitrovic went tumbling to the ground after tangling with Robin Koch and the Serbian wanted a penalty but neither referee Michael Salisbury nor VAR intervened. For Leeds, Roca sent a free-kick from out wide sailing through the box but keeper Rodak was allowed to collect with nobody attacking the delivery.

Another Roca free-kick then sailed out of play before a fine block from Kristensen saved the day as Palhinha again stormed forward and United's latest attempt via a strong McKennie drive was also blocked.

But Leeds were only denied an opener by the frame of the goal in the third minute of added time as a terrific looping header from Rutter after a Gnonto cross dropped back off the post and Rutter then missed a follow up cross into the box.

Leeds created another fine chance three minutes into the second half as Rutter's precise through ball played in Gnonto but the Italian's strike across goal was parried away by Rodak. Another opening came a few minutes later as a lovely pass from Ayling sent Summerville away down the right side and his pullback found Gnonto whose shot on the turn was also saved by Rodak.

Rutter then did well to work an opening upon cutting in from the right flank but his rising curling was sent over the top left corner. But finishing was the difference and Fulham doubled their lead in the 56th minute through Manor Solomon who played a one two with Mitrovic on the left side of the box before unleashing a splendid curler into the bottom right corner.

Whites boss Javi Gracia reacted by taking off Rutter and Gnonto as Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison were introduced in the 63rd minute. Fulham looked to have bagged a third moments later as Mitrovic headed home a Cedric Soares cross from the middle of the box but the striker had strayed several yards offside.

Brenden Aaronson was then brought on to replace Roca with 17 minutes left and after a brief lull Leeds again rallied starting with Harrison sending a wayward effort over the bar after cutting in from the left. Moments later, Harrison worked an opening to send a cross into the box that was cleared to Aaronson who could only volley a shot wide.

Leeds then somehow failed to net from a goalmouth scramble in the 79th minute as McKennie saw a shot blocked before the ball trickled wide. Still the chances continued to come but Robin Koch diverted a cross from Kristensen over the bar following a short corner.

Fulham then threatened a third with five minutes left as Cedric Soares let fly with an attempt that Meslier spilled but smothered at the second attempt. Back came Leeds and a Luke Ayling volley across goal was cleared off the line and Tyler Adams the fired wide from the edge of the box on the follow up.

A fine cross into the box for Harrison aimed for Bamford was then cleared and one final attempt from Summerville from the edge of the box flew side in the 92nd minute

Fulham: Rodak, Cedric (Tete 90), Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha (Reed 81), Lukic, Andreas, Wilson (Willian 82), Solomon (Reid 81), Mitrovic (Vinicius 69). Subs not used: Duffy, Leno, Diop, Harris.

Leeds United: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Ayling, Firpo, Adams, Roca (Aaronson 73), McKennie, Summerville, Gnonto (Harrison 63), Rutter (Bamford 63). Subs not used: Robles, Monteiro, Gyabi, Gray, Perkins, Joseph.