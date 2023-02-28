Fabrizio Romano makes ‘impossible’ Leeds United transfer claim

Leeds United don’t look likely to get their hands on Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanouglu despite recent reports.

The Whites are enjoying a much more positive week this week after defeating relegation rivals Southampton over the weekend, but their Premier League status remains in the balance. Javi Gracia still faces a big task to keep the club from going down, and any summer transfer fans will, of course, hinge on whether this season’s survival bid is successful or not.

Despite that, Leeds have been linked with a shock move for Inter star Calhanouglu over recent days, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has been quick to shut down the chatter.

“I’m aware of some surprising reports linking Hakan Calhanoglu with Leeds, but it’s impossible, no way,” Romano tweeted. “Calhanoglu won’t join Leeds and he will stay at Inter. Also, new contract is under discussion and already advanced. He has never been close to Premier League clubs.”

Calhanouglu is an established player at Inter, already racking up 32 appearances across all competitions, including 23 Serie A appearances. The Turkey international is only under contract until 2024, so Inter do have some work to do if they want to keep the midfielder, but it seems he won’t be joining Leeds any time soon.

That won’t come as a surprise to Leeds fans, given Inter are at a much higher level than the Whites. Calhanouglu has been with Inter since joining from city rivals AC Milan, and while addressing the move, the midfielder spoke of his happiness at Inter.

“It was very difficult, as it was the same city and different colours, but I worked hard and knew this was my opportunity to join the reigning champions of Italy,” he told Tivibu Spor.