Leeds United are in FA Cup action on Tuesday night as they look to build on the momentum they built up over the weekend.

The Whites defeated relegation rivals Southampton to climb out of the bottom three, and they are now looking to keep their silverware hopes alive by reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, facing Fulham on Tuesday night. Though, the priority this season will remain the battle for survival in the Premier League, with plenty of work still to do.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Merson admission

Paul Merson has admitted he thinks Leeds could be set for relegation despite their win over Southampton.

“Clinton Morrison was sat next to me on Soccer Saturday watching Leeds vs Southampton and he must have said to me five times, ‘These two are getting relegated’,” he said on Sky Sports.

“I worry for them. Southampton had a great result against Chelsea but you have to follow that up by not getting beat by Leeds. That’s why they’re at the bottom of the league.”

Leeds are still just one point above the bottom three with 14 games still to play.

McKennie claim

Transfer insider Dean Jones has provided an update on Weston McKennie’s future amid his performances for Leeds.

“I mean, there’s still other interest out there for him, but if Leeds turn the corner and Gracia puts him at the centre of the project, I think it could actually still turn out well,” he told GiveMeSport.