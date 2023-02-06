‘Always going to struggle’ - Pundit reacts to Jesse Marsch’s exit from Leeds United

Pundit Darren Bent believes the Leeds United job was always going to be tough for whoever took it on after Marcelo Bielsa. The Whites have sacked Jesse Marsch after less than 12 months at the helm following their poor run of form.

They were beaten 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest over the weekend and that has proved to be the final straw for the American. The hunt for a successor is already underway as they weigh up who to bring in next.

Marsch, who managed RB Leipzig before moving to Elland Road, kept Leeds up last season but his side have struggled for wins this term. They are currently 17th in the table and only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Former Premier League striker Bent has reacted to the news of his exit and has said on talkSPORT: “I get it, he hasn’t won many games. It almost seemed to come out of the blue. He was under pressure but it is disappointing for him.

“It was always going to be difficult for whoever got that job after Bielsa. Bielsa’s did wonders there getting them promoted. In their first season back in the Premier League, I loved watching Leeds. They were extraordinary. There were high scoring games with good, entertaining football.”

He added: “In their second season they struggled a little bit. Bielsa was so popular that whoever they brought in after they were always going to struggle.”

Leeds have a big decision to make on who to appoint as they nervously look over their shoulder towards the bottom three. They have a tough game against Manchester United at home this weekend.